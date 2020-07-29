Mike Tyson's long-awaited comeback will cost a staggering $50 to watch, feature a fight between Jake Paul and an NBA star, and be streamed on a new TikTok rival

Getty/Rich Polk/Eric Espada

Mike Tyson’s long awaited comeback fight against Roy Jones Jr. will cost a staggering $US49.99 to watch on Pay Per View.

According to The Athletic, the exhibition bout on September 12 will be available on cable, satellite, and Triller, a new social media app that is setting itself as a rival to TikTok.

For the price, viewers will be treated to a three-hour show with multiple fights and “iconic musical performances,” according to Bad Left Hook.

YouTuber Jake Paul will fight on the undercard of the event, facing off with former NBA guard Nate Robinson.

Mike Tyson’s long awaited comeback against Roy Jones Jr. will cost a staggering $US49.99 to watch on pay per view, feature an undercard fight between Jake Paul and an NBA player, and be shown on a new rival to TikTok.

According to The Athletic, the eight-round exhibition bout on September 12 will be available through cable, satellite, and Triller, a social media network rival to TikTok.

Pre-orders for the pay per view will be available on August 26,according to Triller’s website, Tyson on Triller.

Sources: The Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. PPV on September 12 will cost $49.99. Can be streamed through cable, satellite and Triller.https://t.co/AxTNgj7J30 — Greg Rosenstein (@grosenstein) July 28, 2020

For the price, viewers will be treated to a three-hour show with multiple fights, one of which will see YouTuber Jake Paul and former NBA guard Nate Robinson go head-to-head,

It will also feature as yet undisclosed “iconic musical performances,” according to boxing blog Bad Left Hook.

While pricey, the event is still cheaper than a number of the other major PPV boxing events in recent years. The February 2020 rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder cost $US79.99, while the 2017 bout between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor set fans back a whopping $US99.99 in high definition.

Tyson, 54, most recently set foot inside the ring 15 years ago, when he quit midway through his fight against Kevin McBride, while Jones, 51, continued to fight regularly until his retirement in February 2018.

The veteran fighters have been urged by George Foreman to cancel the fight out of fear for their safeties, although Foreman acknowledged that a cancellation is unlikely.

