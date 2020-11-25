Rules for the Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. exhibition have been clarified, and there'll be no testing for marijuana

Photos by Dean Toole on Instagram and Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

The rules for the November 28 exhibition between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. have once again been clarified.

California State Athletic Commission Executive Director Andy Foster confirmed it wouldn’t be a real fight and said he didn’t want people to feel misled. He previously said knockouts were discouraged.

The match won’t be scored traditionally and will instead be judged remotely by celebrity guests. But a winner likely won’t be declared, and both athletes will be given World Boxing Council belts.

When UFC President Dana White heard about the rules at a recent press conference, he laughed and appeared to be in disbelief.

The rules for Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.’s upcoming exhibition have been clarified, and there’ll be no testing for marijuana.

Tyson, 54, and Jones, 51 â€” both former heavyweight boxing champions â€” return to the ring on November 28 at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles for an unofficial eight-round bout.

The exhibition tops a bill that includes a fight between the former NBA dunk champion Nate Robinson and the YouTuber Jake Paul, and will feature music from Lil Wayne and Wiz Khalifa, among others.

California State Athletic Commission Executive Director Andy Foster, who is overseeing the LA event, specifically called the Tyson and Jones match “an exhibition” when speaking to MMA Fighting on Tuesday.

“That’s what it is,” Foster told the website. “I want the public to know what this is because I don’t want people to be disappointed.”

There will be eight two-minute rounds. This is something that infuriated the fighters, with both Tyson and Jones saying two-minute rounds are for women.

Other features of the showcase include the mandatory wearing of 12-ounce gloves, no headgear, and the ruling that the exhibition will be stopped if either athlete suffers a cut.

Foster also told MMA Fighting there wouldn’t be official judges.

The World Boxing Council (WBC) will instead have remote celebrity judges who will likely score the fight based on how they feel, rather than the traditional 10-point must system.

It won’t determine a winner, both guys will be handed specially made WBC belts, and it’s all just for entertainment on the night, according to the commissioner.

“There’s no official judges,” Foster said. “The WBC is going to have some guest celebrity judges remotely, not official, not 10-9, nothing like that, no cumulative score, no winner announced.

“That’s a very entertainment-centered thing. It’s about entertainment. It’s not about competition.”

UFC boss Dana White laughed when he heard about the rules

Photo by UFC Dana White.

Foster had previously said Tyson and Jones would be under instruction to not knock each other out and that the exhibition would be more in line with hard sparring.

“They’re going to spar hard, but they shouldn’t be going for a knockout,” Foster told Boxing Scene earlier in the year.

“This isn’t a record-book type of fight. This is not world-championship boxing right now. It’s not what this is. People shouldn’t be getting knocked out,” he said.

When the November 28 exhibition was brought up at a post-event UFC press conference in Las Vegas on Saturday, UFC boss Dana White couldn’t help but laugh.

“They’re not allowed to knock each other out? How do you enforce that? I’d like to bet that doesn’t happen,” White told reporters. “Can you bet on that?”

A reporter then told White that there were no bets for the match, as it’s not regarded as a legitimate fight, MMA Fighting reported.

“You can’t even bet on this fight? I did not know that â€¦ I don’t even know what to say to that,” he said.

The UFC president then appeared to be in disbelief when a reporter said the fight wouldn’t be officially scored and a winner likely wouldn’t be declared.

“The hits keep coming,” White said.

Tyson and Jones have been getting drug tested, but not for marijuana

MMA Fighting reported that Tyson and Jones had to enroll in the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association program ahead of the event.

But Boxing Scene reported last week that the testing did not include marijuana.

Though Tyson signed the bout agreement while appearing to smoke marijuana, he later said on the “Joe Rogan Experience” that he had “pretty much stopped” for the time being.

“When you do something like this, it’s all about change,” he said.

The exhibition will still be fun, according to Foster

Despite the rule set, which suggests the main event is more of a showcase than a fight, Foster is adamant it will still “be fun.”

He said: “It is what it is and it’s â€¦ going to be fun. They’re both wonderful champions. These are legends of the sport.”

