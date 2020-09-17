Mike Tyson came inches from knocking his trainer clean out with a series of ferocious punches in his latest comeback training video

Twitter/ESPN Ringside Mike Tyson.

Mike Tyson almost knocked his trainer clean out in his latest training video ahead of his comeback fight against Roy Jones Jr.

The 54-year-old narrowly missed Rafael Cordeiro’s face with a series of ferocious punches, which clearly took the Brazilian coach by surprise.

Cordeiro could be seen with a visibly shocked expression on his face during the video.

Watch the clip below.

Tyson, 54, and Jones, 51, are set to go head-to-head in an eight round exhibition in California on November 28.

Ahead of the bout, Iron Mike has been teasing fans with regular clips of himself getting prepared with trainer Rafael Cordeiro.

In the latest clip, which was shared by Tyson on his Instagram story, the Brazilian coach almost got more than he bargained for, with Tyson narrowly missing his face with numerous blows.

Cordeiro was clearly taken aback by the fury of Tyson’s punches, looking shocked and ducking his head out of the way.

Tyson’s ferocious training videos have prompted a number of former boxers to worry for the safety of Jones in their upcoming fight.

Commenting on the most recent video, WBO junior lightweight champion Jamel Herring said: “Somebody send Mike a reminder that this is an exhibition.”

Danny Williams, the last boxer to knock Tyson out before his retirement, also recently predicted that Jones will “get seriously hurt” by Tyson.

Even Jones himself seems worried, admitting that he may have “made a mistake” by agreeing to the fight because Tyson is “the bigger” and more “explosive guy.”

Mike Tyson is ‘nuts’ for getting back into the ring aged 54, according to one of the most exciting young talents in boxing

Mike Tyson will ‘seriously hurt’ Roy Jones Jr. in their exhibition, the boxer who knocked Tyson out in his 2nd last pro fight says

54-year-old Mike Tyson’s comeback fight against Roy Jones Jr. is ‘really dangerous’ for both men, former heavyweight champion George Foreman warns

