Late-Game Home Run Makes Mike Trout Youngest To Hit For Cycle In 41 Years

What was a lame 11-0 Angels blowout of the Mariners in the eighth inning, became something more historic when 21-year-old Mike Trout hit a home run becoming the youngest player in 41 years to hit for the cycle (single, double, triple, home run in one game).



Trout is also the youngest player in American League history to achieve the feat and the fifth youngest overall since records have been kept (1916).

At 21 years, 287 days, last year’s AL MVP runner-up is the youngest since Cesar Cedeno (21 years, 159 days) hit for the cycle in 1972. Alex Rodriguez was the last player under 22 when he went cycle in 1997. He was 26 days older than Trout.

Here are all four hits…

Your browser does not support iframes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.