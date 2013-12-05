Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Fined $US100,000 For Preventing A Touchdown By Standing In The Way

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has been fined $US100,000 for

interfering with a kickoff by standing in the wayduring last week’s Steelers-Ravens game.

The NFL is also considering taking away a draft pick, the league announced.

Here’s the full release:

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach MIKE TOMLIN has been fined $US100,000 for interfering with a play in progress during last Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. In addition, because the conduct affected a play on the field, a modification or forfeiture of draft choices will be considered after the final order of the 2014 draft has been determined. The discipline was issued by NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations RAY ANDERSON. With 6:26 remaining in the third quarter, Baltimore’s JACOBY JONES returned a kickoff 73 yards to the Pittsburgh 27. During the return, Tomlin — in violation of Rule 13, Section 1, Article 4 of the NFL Rule Book — was in the restricted white border that surrounds the playing field and stepped foot onto the playing field during the play. Tomlin’s positioning in the white border during play should have resulted in a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Here’s the play:

Tomlin called the move “below the line” in a press conference yesterday, and admitted it was illegal.

