Square Steals A UI Engineer From Apple

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Square, the mobile payments startup led by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, just hired a UI engineer from Apple.Mike Thole has joined the company, a Square rep confirms.



Thole has been working on Apple’s Safari web browser as a UI engineer since late 2008, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Mac and iOS developer Justin Williams broke the news on Twitter.

