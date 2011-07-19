Why Florida Marlins' Mike Stanton Is MLB’s Next Great Slugger

Photo: Wikipedia

Mike Stanton blasted two home runs and drove in four runs while Logan Morrison added a three-run shot as the Florida Marlins pounded the Chicago Cubs 13-3 on Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field. Under new manager Jack McKeon, the Marlins have now won seven out of their last eight games.More on the Slugging Stanton



With Stanton’s two HR’s Saturday he’s now batting .258 with 20 HRs, 55 RBI and 47 RS on the year and is looking to become only the third baseball player in history to hit 40 home runs in a season at age 21 or younger? If he does he’ll join Hall of Famers Mel Ott (42 HR’s in 1929 at age 20) and Eddie Mathews (47 HR’s in 1953 at age 21) as the only players in baseball history to hit at least 40 homers at age 21 or younger.

Even if Stanton “only” hits 35 dingers, he’ll still be in rarefied air. The only players in major league history to have hit at least 35 home runs (but not getting to 40) by age 21 or younger are Albert Pujols, Alex Rodriguez, Frank Robinson, and Hal Trosky.

What’s that, you don’ t know who Hall Trosky was? Hal was actually one of the great players of his time staring for the Cleveland Indians in the 1930’s and was well on his way to a Hall of Fame Career himself until migraine headaches incapacitated him and robbed him of his career. If you want to get a feel for how good Trosky was, you need to look no further than 1936 when Lou Gehrig won the AL MVP hitting .354 with 49 HR and 152 RBI. In ’36 Hal hit .343 with 42 HR and 162 RBI. Not too shabby. Check out Hal’s stats, what a shame his career was cut short.

Stanton has had some vision problems with an eye infection this year causing him at one point to whiff 17 out of 36 at bats going 75 AB’s without a HR. Whatever they’ve done to cure that has obviously worked as the youngster now has 4 HR’s and 9 RBI in his last eight games. The Marlins slugger won’t turn 22 until November 8th playing the entire season as a 21-year old. Stanton has already clubbed 40 HRs in his first 668 MLB at-bats and is quickly becoming the games next great slugger.

Around the Horn

Rangers Win 10th Straight

Two HR’s from Ian Kinsler and three hits from Elvis Andrus were enough to carry the Texas Rangers to their 10th straight victory on Saturday as C. J. Wilson out-pitched Felix Hernandez in a 5-1 win over the Seattle Mariners.

So how hot are the Rangers? While the Los Angeles Angels have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games, the Rangers have still been able to open up a three game lead in the AL West during that time. During their winning streak Texas has averaged 6.7 runs per game while yielding only 2.3.

CC Sabathia Wins 14th

Facing a Toronto Blue Jays team that had won five in a row scoring 23 runs while beating the Yankees in their first two games after the All-Star break, CC Sabathia gave up just one run in eight strong innings retiring 14 of the final 16 hitters he faced leading the New York Yankees to a 4-1 victory at Rogers Centre on Saturday. The Yankees ace scattered three hits and three walks while striking out eight, while lowering his ERA to 2.64.

Yankee relievers had thrown 10 1/3 innings during the first two games of the series and the bullpen desperately needed a rest. Sabathia did the job finished with 110 pitches, 74 of them for strikes allowing Mariano Rivera to mop up in the ninth.

Random Musings

In the eighth inning of the Marlins vs. Cubs game on Saturday, Marlins relief pitcher Chris Hatcher threw an inning of scoreless relief getting a pop-up to short, a groundout to second and a strikeout. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the right-hander became the first player since Art Doll of the Boston Braves in 1935 and ’36 to debut as a catcher and then return the following season as a pitcher.

MLB Power Rankings at the All Star Break

By Mike Cardano, Executive Director, TheXLog.com

By Mike Cardano, Executive Director, TheXLog.com

