Mike Smith On A Super-Regional ANZ: 'It's Like The Game Of Thrones'

ANZ boss Mike Smith. File photo / Getty

ANZ boss Mike Smith has likened the Australian banking state of play to the epic fantasy novel Game of Thrones, defending his 2007 “super-regional” vision as a long-term play.

Speaking to The Australian’s Richard Gluyas, Smith hit back at a recent JP Morgan report that said ANZ’s Asian returns hadn’t matched those of Australia-focused banks.

Here’s what he said:

This is a long game; it’s like the Game of Thrones. We’re in book one at the moment and we’ve got some way to go. If you put all your eggs in one basket, that’s fine … But a bank of our size has to have a broad business mix, and we’ve always fundamentally been a commercial bank, not a retail bank. We’re creating an international bank with a super-regional strategy to support the growth of Australian and New Zealand businesses in the region. […] It seems to be only the sell-side analysts in Australia who don’t get it. Maybe [JP Morgan’s] equity analyst would like to give advice to their own senior management.

A Game of Thrones – made popular by the HBO TV series – was published in 1996 as the first in George R. R. Martin’s seven-book series A Song of Ice and Fire. Only five of the books have been published so far.

There’s more on The Australian.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.