ANZ CEO Mike Smith joins Twitter, shows off bank's Apple Watch app

The presence of Australia’s finance heavyweights is starting to grow on Twitter.

Today, Mike Smith — the global CEO of ANZ, Australia’s third largest bank — sent his first tweet from his official account.

Last week some of Westpac’s finest analysts joined Twitter, including senior currency strategist Sean Callow, senior economist Justin Smirk and executive director Huw Mackay.

This was Smith’s first Tweet:

Pleased to join Twitter and looking forward to contributing to the conversation — Mike Smith (@MikeSmith_ANZ) April 29, 2015

We didn’t have to wait too long for Smith’s next contribution, he posted a Tweet with photos of his new Apple Watch Sport.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.