ANZ CEO Mike Smith joins Twitter, shows off bank's Apple Watch app

The presence of Australia’s finance heavyweights is starting to grow on Twitter.
Today, Mike Smith — the global CEO of ANZ, Australia’s third largest bank — sent his first tweet from his official account.
Last week some of Westpac’s finest analysts joined Twitter, including senior currency strategist Sean Callow, senior economist Justin Smirk and executive director Huw Mackay.
This was Smith’s first Tweet:
Pleased to join Twitter and looking forward to contributing to the conversation
— Mike Smith (@MikeSmith_ANZ) April 29, 2015
We didn’t have to wait too long for Smith’s next contribution, he posted a Tweet with photos of his new Apple Watch Sport.
More progress with digital #innovation for our customers, testing #ANZ goMoney prototype on the #AppleWatch pic.twitter.com/SQ0OVKc1OS
— Mike Smith (@MikeSmith_ANZ) April 29, 2015
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.