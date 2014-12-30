Atlanta Falcons Fire Head Coach Mike Smith

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday morning that they are firing head coach Mike Smith.

The Falcons finished the 2014 season 6-10 and will miss the playoffs after losing 34-3 to the Carolina Panthers in Week 17.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a statement:

“Smitty’s contributions to our club, team and city over the last seven years are numerous. His accomplishments on the field made him the most successful coach in the 49-year history of the Falcons, and we are grateful for the foundation he has laid for us for the future.”

In seven seasons as the Falcons’ head coach, Smith went 66-46. Smith has the most wins of any coach in Falcons history. The Falcons made the playoffs four times under Smith.

The Falcons have missed the playoffs the last two seasons, going a combined 10-22 after winning the NFC South in 2012.

It was announced on Sunday that the Falcons hired a search firm to find coaching candidates, meaning the writing was on the wall for Smith, maybe even if the Falcons had beat the Panthers on Sunday.

