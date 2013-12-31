The Redskins Fire Mike Shanahan

The Washington Redskins have fired head coach Mike Shanahan, the team announced this morning.

It’s the least surprising of the “Black Monday” firings so far.

The Redskins finished with the second-worst record in the league a year after winning the NFC East. Robert Griffin III struggled to recover from a knee injury, and the defence finished 31st in points allowed. Shanahan also engaged in a strange power struggle with RGIII, benching him for the final two games of the year.

He was 24-40 in four years with the Redskins.

As of 9:30 a.m., the Texans, Vikings, Browns, and Redskins all have coaching vacancies.

