Hawks Player Throws Down The Best Dunk Of The NBA Playoffs Over A 7-Footer

The Atlanta Hawks blew a golden opportunity to eliminate the Indiana Pacers last night, losing 95-88 on their home floor.

They were up 84-79 with three minutes left, and finished the game shooting 1-for-7. If they lose Game 7 on Saturday, this will be the game that got away.

But let’s put that aside for a second, because we need to talk about Mike Scott’s dunk.

Down seven points in the third quarter, Scott cut hard to the rim, took a pass from Jeff Teague in stride, and obliterated 7-footer Ian Mahinmi with a slam on a dead sprint.

It’s not like Mahinmi was in bad defensive position or off balance. Scott just muscled right through him like it was nothing.

It was a LOUD dunk (GIF below):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Boom:

