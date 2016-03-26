A computer scientist built an AI baby that looks realistic and can learn freakishly fast

Mike Sagar built detailed simulations of body parts for movies like “Avatar” and “King Kong.” Now he’s trying to build a simulated brain. His program combines his hyper-realistic biological models with artificial intelligence programs, in an attempt to simulate human consciousness.

This footage comes from Bloomberg’s new show “Hello World.”

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Kristen Griffin

