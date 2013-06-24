GOP CONGRESSMAN: Edward Snowden 'Defies Logic,' And The US Should Do Everything It Can To Bring Him Back

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Rogers (R-Mich.) said Sunday that Edward Snowden’s recent actions defy logic, reacting to reports that Snowden has fled to Russia and may soon move to Cuba or Venezuela.



“When you look at it, every one of these nations is hostile to the United States,” Rogers said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“If he could go to North Korea and Iran, he could round out his ‘government oppression tour.’ So when you think about what he says he wants and what his actions are, it defies logic.”

Rogers has been a staunch defender of the National Security Agency’s surveillance programs, the details of which Snowden poured out in a series of recent leaks. He has said that the programs have helped foil terror plots in the U.S.

Again on Sunday, Rogers said that Snowden’s leaks damaged national security. He said that the Obama administration should use “every legal avenue we have to bring him back to the United States.”

“If he really believed he did something good, he should get on a plane, come back, and face the consequences of his actions,” Rogers said.

Here’s the clip:



