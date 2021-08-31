Ousted ‘Jeopardy!’ host exits as executive producer of the show

An undated handout photo of new ‘Jeopardy!’ host Mike Richards, who is also the executive producer of the long-running daily TV quiz show. Carol Kaelson/Sony Pictures Entertainment/Handout via REUTERS

Mike Richards – who stepped down as the new host of “Jeopardy!” after past controversies and sexist and racist comments resurfaced – has exited as executive producer of the popular syndicated game show, Sony executive Suzanne Prete said in a note to staff.

“We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks,” Prete said in a memo seen by Insider. “That has clearly not happened.”

The memo was first reported by BuzzFeed News’ David Mack.

Richards is also out as executive producer of “Wheel of Fortune.”

