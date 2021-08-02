9 things to know about Mike Richards, who was named one of the new hosts of ‘Jeopardy!’

- Executive producer Mike Richards was named a new host of “Jeopardy!” along with Mayim Bialik.
- He joined “Jeopardy!” last year after a decade at “The Price Is Right” and “Let’s Make A Deal.”
- He stepped in as one of the guest hosts earlier this year following the death of Alex Trebek.
“We knew early on that we wanted to divide the hosting responsibilities and it became very clear that Mike and Mayim were the undeniable choices,” Sony Pictures chairman Ravi Ahuja said in a statement to Insider’s Kim Renfro. “They were both at the top of our research and analysis.”
“It was such a great first experience,” he told Parade magazine.
Richards served as the second guest host of the season from February 22 to March 5. He said producers had trouble finding a celebrity host who was willing to shoot during a COVID-19 outbreak in Los Angeles.
“I’m hosting today and for the next two weeks to keep the greatest quiz show in the world going,” Richards said on his first episode as host. “We have some amazing guest hosts coming, that I can’t wait for you to see. But with the COVID outbreak here in LA, folks were understandably a little reticent to shoot.”
He continued: “Ken Jennings did a great job, but he’s unavailable due to obligations with his show, ‘The Chase,’ so as the producer my job is to quite literally live the mantra: The show must go on.”
As Insider previously reported, unnamed sources close to the production were surprised by this characterization, telling The Ringer that a scheduled guest host only had a “minor conflict” that could be worked around. Instead, Richards insisted on taking over hosting duties, they said.
In response to that report, Richards sent an internal memo to the “Jeopardy!” staff.
“These were allegations made in employment disputes against the show,” he wrote in the memo. “I want you all to know that the way in which my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on ‘The Price Is Right.'”
“I looked at him and I said, ‘Is the great Alex Trebek quizzing me?'” Richards said in an interview clip posted to the “Jeopardy!” YouTube channel. “And in his very calm way he said, ‘Well, I guess he is.’ So I have a very fond memory of that first meeting.”
Richards also told Parade magazine that Trebek would also often ask how his children were doing, even as his health declined. In one of their last conversations, Trebek asked Richards how school closures due to the pandemic were affecting his children.
“He genuinely cared about my kids but also all children,” Richards said. “Keep in mind he was very close to the end of his life. Amazing.”
“You don’t get very many right when you watch ‘Jeopardy!’ at that age,” he said.
He now has two children of his own — with his wife, Stephanie — who are fans of the show.