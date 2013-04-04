Ex-Rutgers Coach Calls Himself An 'Embarrassment' In First Interview Since Getting Fired

Rutgers basketball coach Mike Rice was fired this morning after a video of him physically and verbally abusing players went public.



ABC News interviewed him outside his house after the news came out this morning. He apologized, and referred to himself as “an embarrassment” while fighting back tears.

He also said that he has been working on “changing” since December when the incidents occurred and he was suspended for three games.

Here’s the full transcript of what he said (video below):

“As I stated three months ago after I watched the video, how deeply regrettable those actions. I also stated I was going to try to work on changing, and I think I’ve accomplished a lot of that. I can’t say anything right now except I’m sorry. And there will never be a time when I’m going use anything of that as an excuse, or there will be any excuse.

“I’ve let so many people down. My players, my administrations, Rutgers University, the fans. My family, who’s sitting in their house because of the fact that their father was an embarrassment to them. And it’s troubling but at some time maybe I’ll try to explain it. But right now there’s no explanation for what’s on those films because there’s no excuse for it. It was wrong. I want to tell everyone who has believed in me that I’m deeply sorry for the pain and hardship I’ve cause them.”

Here’s the video:

