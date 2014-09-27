Mike Pyke's World Cup Try Against The All Blacks And 21 Other Things You Didn't Know About The Sydney Swans

Deflated Hawks are the best Hawks. Picture: Getty Images

Less than 24 hours to go before Sydney takes on Hawthorn in the AFL Grand Final and there’s still lots to learn about the Swans.

Yesterday we discovered that the Hawks have a resident DJ and a wannabe hairdresser in their ranks, a guy who doesn’t know if he’s a leftie or a rightie and a closet Sonya Kruger fancier.

Today, it’s the Swans’ turn. Keep reading to find out who still sucks on a dummy.

Mike Pyke

Scored a length of the field try against the All Blacks in the 2007 Rugby World Cup.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

26, Luke Parker

Owns this stylin’ Sydney Swans onesie

15, Kieren Jack

Drafted and then investigated in an AFL betting scandal before he’d even made his debut. (It was just a fiver though.)



40, Nick Smith

One of two players tomorrow sharing a name with a soap character. Nick Smith was the younger brother of Bec Cartwright in Home and Away, while Hawthorn’s Sam Mitchell was a flirty blonde for 20 years on EastEnders.



25, Ted Richards

Missed the 2006 Grand Final loss (decided by a single point) because he was knocked out for the last five minutes of it.



2, Rhyce Shaw

Had a childhood crush on Tasma Walton when she played Dash in Blue Heelers.

Picture: Getty Images

9, Nick Malceski

His beard has its own Facebook page.

24, Dane Rampe

Spent his 2013 preseason holiday camping with squatters in Berlin.



16, Gary Rohan

Facebooked his selection for his first game back in 2009 a day before the team was announced, got reprimanded, then had to tell coach Paul Roos what Facebook actually was.



12, Josh Kennedy

Has a chance to bring his family’s tally of Grand Final silverware to nine premiership trophies. Nine.



21, Ben McGlynn

Broke his jaw playing country footy, insisted on returning six weeks later for a final, where he broke it on the other side.



3, Jarrad McVeigh

A day before he was drafted in 2002, his older brother Mark said Jarrad was a lot more reserved than he was, adding: “I don’t think he’ll be doing anything with his hair.”

Also, can jump. Picture: Getty Images

23, Lance Franklin

Put his Melbourne digs on the market yesterday. He’s a proper shinboner Sydney boy now.



32, Lewis Jetta

It hasn’t been confirmed that Lewis Jetta doesn’t suck on a pacifier.

Lewis Jetta sucking a dummy https://t.co/Ozr1PyHVgz — Jai Bednall (@jaibednall) September 25, 2014

37, Adam Goodes

Is a descendant of millionaire copper mining magnate and “father” of the University of Adelaide, Sir Walter Watson Hughes.



8, Kurt Tippett

Younger sister Gretel was the Australian WNBL’s Rookie of the Year, but decided she liked netball better and now plays for the Queensland Firebirds.

20, Sam Reid

His dad was Bruce, his grandfather was Bruce. Neither were fast bowlers for Australia.



4, Dan Hannebery

Suspended while in Year 12 at Xavier College for being part of a gang chucking eggs out of the car at girls waiting for a tram.



44, Jake Lloyd

Goal at the start of the year was to play one senior game. He debuted in Round 5 and enjoyed 12 consecutive wins to open his account.



14, Craig Bird

Nelson Bay’s finest export comes from a long line of Swans whose nickname is created simply by adding a ‘Y’ and wears the 14 of two of the club’s most famous sons, Bob Skilton and Paul Kelly.



39, Heath Grundy

“Reg” (after the 70s TV game show mogul) started out in the forwards, kicking 3 on debut, peaked waaaaay too early and now, as this picture demonstrates, is one of the best Bloods defenders, alongside Ted Richards.

7, Harry Cunningham

The youngest Swan in the grand final at 20, yet the Wagga Wagga already a 3-season veteran. He played in the prelim final in 2012, so this is Harry’s debut in the big one.

