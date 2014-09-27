Mike Pyke's World Cup Try Against The All Blacks And 21 Other Things You Didn't Know About The Sydney Swans

Less than 24 hours to go before Sydney takes on Hawthorn in the AFL Grand Final and there’s still lots to learn about the Swans.
Yesterday we discovered that the Hawks have a resident DJ and a wannabe hairdresser in their ranks, a guy who doesn’t know if he’s a leftie or a rightie and a closet Sonya Kruger fancier.
Today, it’s the Swans’ turn. Keep reading to find out who still sucks on a dummy.
Mike Pyke
Scored a length of the field try against the All Blacks in the 2007 Rugby World Cup.
26, Luke Parker
Owns this stylin’ Sydney Swans onesie
15, Kieren Jack
Drafted and then investigated in an AFL betting scandal before he’d even made his debut. (It was just a fiver though.)
40, Nick Smith
One of two players tomorrow sharing a name with a soap character. Nick Smith was the younger brother of Bec Cartwright in Home and Away, while Hawthorn’s Sam Mitchell was a flirty blonde for 20 years on EastEnders.
25, Ted Richards
Missed the 2006 Grand Final loss (decided by a single point) because he was knocked out for the last five minutes of it.
2, Rhyce Shaw
Had a childhood crush on Tasma Walton when she played Dash in Blue Heelers.
9, Nick Malceski
His beard has its own Facebook page.
@sydneyswans fans #QBE moments coming soon. Here's a pic of today's filming. Josh (winner) re-living GF snap. pic.twitter.com/hcAJKtd4BT
— Nick Malceski (@NMalceski_9) July 10, 2013
24, Dane Rampe
Spent his 2013 preseason holiday camping with squatters in Berlin.
16, Gary Rohan
Facebooked his selection for his first game back in 2009 a day before the team was announced, got reprimanded, then had to tell coach Paul Roos what Facebook actually was.
12, Josh Kennedy
Has a chance to bring his family’s tally of Grand Final silverware to nine premiership trophies. Nine.
21, Ben McGlynn
Broke his jaw playing country footy, insisted on returning six weeks later for a final, where he broke it on the other side.
3, Jarrad McVeigh
A day before he was drafted in 2002, his older brother Mark said Jarrad was a lot more reserved than he was, adding: “I don’t think he’ll be doing anything with his hair.”
23, Lance Franklin
Put his Melbourne digs on the market yesterday. He’s a proper shinboner Sydney boy now.
32, Lewis Jetta
It hasn’t been confirmed that Lewis Jetta doesn’t suck on a pacifier.
Lewis Jetta sucking a dummy https://t.co/Ozr1PyHVgz
— Jai Bednall (@jaibednall) September 25, 2014
37, Adam Goodes
Is a descendant of millionaire copper mining magnate and “father” of the University of Adelaide, Sir Walter Watson Hughes.
8, Kurt Tippett
Younger sister Gretel was the Australian WNBL’s Rookie of the Year, but decided she liked netball better and now plays for the Queensland Firebirds.
20, Sam Reid
His dad was Bruce, his grandfather was Bruce. Neither were fast bowlers for Australia.
4, Dan Hannebery
Suspended while in Year 12 at Xavier College for being part of a gang chucking eggs out of the car at girls waiting for a tram.
44, Jake Lloyd
Goal at the start of the year was to play one senior game. He debuted in Round 5 and enjoyed 12 consecutive wins to open his account.
14, Craig Bird
Nelson Bay’s finest export comes from a long line of Swans whose nickname is created simply by adding a ‘Y’ and wears the 14 of two of the club’s most famous sons, Bob Skilton and Paul Kelly.
39, Heath Grundy
“Reg” (after the 70s TV game show mogul) started out in the forwards, kicking 3 on debut, peaked waaaaay too early and now, as this picture demonstrates, is one of the best Bloods defenders, alongside Ted Richards.
7, Harry Cunningham
The youngest Swan in the grand final at 20, yet the Wagga Wagga already a 3-season veteran. He played in the prelim final in 2012, so this is Harry’s debut in the big one.
