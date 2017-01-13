'How do you explain your Twitter?': Senator grills CIA nominee over whether he thinks WikiLeaks is credible

Sen. Angus King grilled President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for CIA director about his views on WikiLeaks, bringing up a recent tweet that seemed to show support for the organisation.

Rep. Mike Pompeo, Trump’s pick to run the agency, sat for his Senate confirmation hearing Thursday. King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, asked if Pompeo thinks WikiLeaks, which posted thousands of hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman last year, is a “reliable source of information.”

“I do not,” Pompeo responded.

King then cited a July tweet from Pompeo that referenced the group.

The tweet included a link to a conservative blog and read, “Need further proof that the fix was in from Pres. Obama on down? BUSTED: 19,252 Emails from DNC Leaked by Wikileaks.” The leaked emails from the DNC showed a clear party bias against Bernie Sanders, Clinton’s rival for the Democratic nomination.

“The fact that you used the word ‘proof,’ ‘need proof,’ that would indicate that you did think it was a credible source of information,” King said.

Pompeo again denied thinking WikiLeaks is credible.

“I have never believed that WikiLeaks was a credible source of information.”

King then asked, “Well how do you explain your Twitter?”

“I’d have to go back and take a look at that, senator,” Pompeo responded. “But I can assure you, I have some deep understanding of WikiLeaks, and I’ve never viewed it as a credible source of information, for the United States or anyone else.”

