Mike Pompeo's wife asked State Department staffers to work the week of Christmas so they could help her write personal holiday cards, report says

Susan Pompeo used her personal email address to ask US State Department employees to work the week of Christmas last year and help her write personal holiday cards, according to emails obtained by McClatchy.

Two staffers on the email chain, Lisa Kenna and Toni Porter, testified before the House Foreign Affairs Committee last month as part of its investigation into the State Department.

The State Department told McClatchy it was “beyond proud and honoured to have Mrs. Pompeo, and all diplomatic spouses, give so much time, voluntarily, to ensure we here at State are One Team with One Mission.”

Susan Pompeo used her personal email address to ask Toni Porter, a longtime aide of Mike Pompeo’s and an adviser to the secretary, who would be able to help her with cards the week of Christmas.

“I see that you are out of the office all next week,” Susan Pompeo said in an email dated December 19, according to McClatchy. “Do you know, is Joe also out? I’m wondering if we are sending the last of our personal cards out, who will be there to help me. Mike will not want to go outside you and Joe for this assistance.”

Porter forwarded the email to Lisa Kenna, an executive secretary at the State Department, who volunteered to help but warned, “I’d worry about asking others for personal things.”

The email correspondence was released as House Foreign Affairs Committee investigates the May 15 firing of the department’s inspector general, Steve Linick.

Kenna and Porter both testified before the House committee last month and were asked about the Pompeos’ use of government resources. Porter said she was “uncomfortable” with Susan Pompeo’s holiday request, according to McClatchy.

In a Politico Magazine report in July, State Department officials and former Pompeo employees said Susan Pompeo had used federal employees for personal errands like dog sitting, picking up dry cleaning, and getting food.

In a statement to McClatchy about its report on Pompeo’s emails, the State Department said: “It is not a revelation that Mrs. Pompeo, like all the spouses of our dedicated diplomats, is a tremendous force multiplier for our diplomatic mission. We are beyond proud and honoured to have Mrs. Pompeo, and all diplomatic spouses, give so much time, voluntarily, to ensure we here at State are One Team with One Mission. All her service is not only legal, but admirable.”

