Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's departing message to the US is that 'multiculturalism' is 'not who America is'

Outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday decried “multiculturalism” as un-American.

“Our enemies stoke these divisions because they know they make us weaker,” he said.

Pompeo was excoriated on Twitter for his comments.

On his last full day as the top US diplomat and just one day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Mike Pompeo deemed multiculturalism as un-American.

“Woke-ism, multiculturalism, all the -isms â€” they’re not who America is. They distort our glorious founding and what this country is all about. Our enemies stoke these divisions because they know they make us weaker,” the secretary of state said in a tweet.

The US is a country with an extraordinarily diverse populace and generally celebrates the hodgepodge of cultures that have helped define it as a nation.

Many on Twitter took issue with Pompeo’s words, given that multiculturalism is widely viewed as a central tenet of the American experiment.

Definition of multiculturalism: "the presence of, or support for the presence of, several distinct cultural or ethnic groups within a society." This person represents the United States to the world. He is considered likely to run for president in 2024. https://t.co/atqi0gcyh6 — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) January 19, 2021

Mike Pompeo is a disgrace. Multiculturalism is not an “ism” like racism. It’s who we are. E Pluribus Unum (“out of many, one”) appears on the Great Seal of the United States. Glad he’ll be gone tomorrow. https://t.co/nIVE7l968d — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 19, 2021

Mike Pompeo is out here straight up saying that "multiculturalism" is bad https://t.co/GAskzMHWt5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 19, 2021

"Hey, it's the last days of my time with this account! So, why not use it to say that I don't like non-white people! Booooo multiculturalism! Amiright?! What are we, some kind of MELTING POT?!" https://t.co/SNv0ZreJUk — Lord Travis McElroy, The Internet's Best Friend (@travismcelroy) January 19, 2021

This is not the first time Pompeo has decried multiculturalism. In 2015, he cited a sermon before the Kansas state legislature that said: “‘America had worshipped other Gods and called it multiculturalism. We’d endorsed perversion and called it an alternative lifestyle.'”

Pompeo, who is thought to have ambitions of running for president in 2024, has been a controversial secretary of state throughout his tenure.

In November, Pompeo became the first US diplomat to visit an Israeli settlement, shattering decades of American policy. His hawkish stance toward Iran helped fuel fears that the Trump administration might provoke a new conflict in the Middle East. The departing secretary of state also garnered a reputation as an antagonist of the media, once berating a veteran reporter for questioning him about Ukraine and asking her to point it out on a map.

Pompeo last week abruptly cancelled a final trip to Europe because US allies were reportedly too embarrassed to meet with him following the Capitol siege, which was provoked by President Donald Trump.

