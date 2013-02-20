Mike Piazza Rips Ex-Teammate Over Comments In A Book That Doesn't Exist

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

In Mike Piazza’s recently released autobiography, Rob Neyer of SBNation.com has discovered a bizarre passage in which Piazza criticises a book that never existed.Here’s the excerpt in which Piazza discusses Tom Glavine, who was Piazza’s teammate with the Mets for three seasons…



At any rate, I certainly respected his professionalism, and for the most part we managed to get along well enough, I thought. He’s Catholic, and we often went to church together on the road. Frankly, I was a little surprised when Glavine later took a backhanded swipe at me in his book Home of the Brave, implying that he’d grown up with a lot less privilege than I had. I thought I’d gotten past all that.

As Neyer points out, Glavine has never written a book called Home of the Brave.

One possibility is that Glavine said this somewhere, and Piazza is just misremembering the source. Another possibility is that Glavine is currently working on a book and somehow Piazza got a hold of an early copy or was told what was being written. But in either case, it is still odd that this major detail was missed during editing.

Even the name of the book, Home of the Brave, should have raised a red flag. Unless the book was to be about Glavine’s interior decorating skills, it is not a very good name for a book about a baseball player’s career.

