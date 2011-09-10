Mike Piazza Is Being Honored By The Florida Marlins Despite Playing Just Five Games With The organisation

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Mike Piazza played in five games for the Florida Marlins.In those five games, the catcher posted a .278 batting average with zero home runs.



Yet, at the Marlins September 28th “historic closing day” of Sun Life Stadium, Piazza will be there with other Marlins greats to celebrate the organisation’s brief history.

Piazza joins Marlins standouts like Ivan Rodriguez, Al Leiter and Gary Sheffield – all of whom won a World Series trophy in Florida.

But not Piazza.

In the organisation’s defence, if no fans attend, can it be considered an oversight?

