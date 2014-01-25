The Sad State Of The Browns Summed Up Perfectly By The Daughter Of Their New Coach

The already-shaky reputation of the Cleveland has taken a big hit since the end of the season when they fired their coach after just one year and at times it looked like nobody wanted to take his place.

The Browns did finally find a new head coach when they hired Mike Pettine, the former defensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills. But even that move did little to dispel the team’s inept reputation.

Prior to hiring Pettine, his 19-year-old daughter perfectly summed up the reputation of the Browns and why it may have been so hard for the team to find a new coach (via ESPN).

The tweet was later deleted, but “It’s the Browns..” is not exactly a ringing endorsement.

