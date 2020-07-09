Video appears to show an American UFC fighter punching an older man in a restaurant, before repeatedly shouting the N-word

Video taken in a Texas restaurant on Tuesday appears to show a UFC star punching an older man to the ground before yelling offensive racial slurs after an argument.

Mike Perry, a 28-year-old mixed martial artist, was told to leave the Table 82 restaurant, according to the celebrity website TMZ.

On his way out, he seemingly hit an older man in the face, who then reportedly hit his head on the concrete on his way down.

Amid screams from multiple people, Perry then starts shouting the N-word towards those around him.

An incident report has been filed and an investigation is pending, TMZ said. Perry was not arrested.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Video taken in a Texas restaurant appears to show a 28-year-old American UFC fighter called Mike Perry punching an older man to the ground before shouting the N-word at those around him.

The attack left the man unconscious, having hit his head on the concrete floor, according to a police report obtained by TMZ.

The incident took place Tuesday night at a Texas restaurant, the celebrity website said.

In the video below, numerous people including Perry’s girlfriend Latory Gonzalez, seemingly try to usher Perry out of the establishment.

After being told to leave the restaurant, Perry tells an older man, “I’ll knock your arse out,” to which the man walked toward the fighter saying “motherf—–.”

Perry then calls the man a “fat piece of s—.” The camera footage is shaky, but he then appears to throw a punch at the man, and soon afterwards, the man is seen on the floor.

With multiple people now screaming, Perry – who is white – starts shouting racial slurs, including the N-word towards those around him.

Insider has chosen not to publish the video because of the extremely offensive language in it, but a censored version can be viewed on TMZ’s website.

In addition to the alleged assault, Perry left the restaurant – Table 82 in Lubbock – without paying for his bill, TMZ alleges.

“Pending the criminal investigation, we prefer not to comment further because one of the victims was an employee of our company who had asked Mr. Perry to leave,” a restaurant spokesperson told TMZ.

Perry posted “no comment” on his Twitter account.

No comment — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 9, 2020

ESPN reported Thursday that the Lubbock Police Department filed an incident report and an investigation is pending.

Perry was not arrested.

Perry has a professional fighting record of 14 wins (11 knockouts and 3 decisions) against 6 losses.

He last fought in June at a behind-closed-doors UFC event in Las Vegas, out-pointing Mickey Gall in a three-rounder.

Read more:

Jorge Masvidal went from streetfighting to ‘Fight Island’ and is just one win away from immortality and a massive Conor McGregor payday

One of the UFC’s best fighters says he didn’t spar for his ‘Fight Island’ title fight and did training sessions over Zoom, alone

UFC boss Dana White says he hasn’t spoken to Conor McGregor for weeks, suggesting the Irishman’s shock retirement is real

A bruised, bloodied and stitched-up Dan Hooker offered ‘no excuses’ after his loss to Dustin Poirier in an all-time UFC slobberknocker

An MMA coach is being rebuked for failing to withdraw his fighter from a bout when the fighter begged him 9 times to stop it

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.