Fox NFL Rules Analyst Lashes Out At Michael Vick, Calls His Complaints "A Bunch Of Bull"

Photo: AP

Fox NFL rules analyst Mike Pereira called Michael Vick and the Eagles a bunch of whiners in a radio interview today.Here’s what he told Mad Dog Radio about Vick’s contention that refs treat him differently than other QBs when it comes to illegal hits (via Shutdown Corner):



Yes, there are a couple [of call] that may be missed but the fact that a ton of them are missed and that he’s hit late all the time is absurd. And he comes out and kind of does the mea culpa yesterday but at the same time what did he say? ‘I was being too candid.’ Well, that doesn’t sound to me like much of an apology.

(…)

So I think it was a bunch of bull and it didn’t sit well with me and it still doesn’t.

Pereira also said the Eagles as a organisation are chronic complainers:

It actually took me back, it took me back to my job in New York when I worked for the league, and it was a constant complaint by the Eagles, whether it was [Donovan] McNabb at quarterback or whether it was Vick. They clearly complained more than any other team.

Pereira seems incredibly sensitive about this for a guy who is supposed to be an impartial TV analyst. He worked for the NFL as head of officiating for years, and he’s obviously still a company man considering his passionate repudiation of Vick’s comments. Which doesn’t look good for Fox.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.