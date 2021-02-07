Mike Pence is starting a podcast 'to share the good news of conservatism'

Saul Loeb – Pool/Getty Images Then-Vice President Mike Pence presides over a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Mike Pence will launch a podcast with the Young America’s Foundation, a conservative youth organisation.

The podcast will enable him to “share the good news of conservatism,” an announcement reads.

It’s just one of the latest ventures Pence is taking on after departing the Trump administration.

In his latest venture after serving in the Trump administration, former Vice President Mike Pence has plans to start a podcast.

It’s one of the many things he plans to do as a Ronald Reagan Presidential Scholar in partnership with the Young America’s Foundation, a conservative youth organisation.

The podcast will enable Pence to “share the good news of conservatism through one of today’s most popular mediums,”according to an announcement from the organisation.

He will also tour US colleges and speak on behalf of the organisation to “deliver his pro-freedom message directly to the rising generation,” the announcement says. Additionally, Pence will get a platform to “publish a monthly op-ed on relevant issues” and serve as a speaker at various student conferences hosted by the Young America’s Foundation.

“Throughout its 60-year history, Young America’s Foundation has been a bulwark of the Conservative Movement, advancing the cause of freedom and ensuring our future leaders embrace America’s founding principles and I am honoured to join YAF as the Ronald Reagan Presidential Scholar,” Pence said in the announcement.

His partnership with the foundation marks the latest step in Pence’s post-White House life.

In the coming weeks, he is expected to announce the formation of a 501(c)4 political committee with the goal of outlining and pushing his conservative agenda, NBC News previously reported. By starting a 501(c)4, Pence signals his intention to remain a relevant political player after serving in the Trump administration.

He would also be able to maintain significant relationships with GOP donors that might prove beneficial for future campaign-related ventures. Pence is believed to be considering a 2024 presidential run.

After departing the White House last month, Pence and his wife, Karen, were seen vacationing in St. Croix.

Since then, the two appeared to be couch surfing through Indiana. As Business Insider’s Tom LoBianco reported, a Trump advisor said Pence had neither a home nor a job after leaving office.

Pence has previously worked with the Young America’s Foundation when he was the US vice president. He has, for example, spoken at various student conferences throughout the four years of his White House tenure.

“Now more than ever, we need to take the case for freedom, free markets, and traditional values to the rising generation and I look forward to working with the great YAF team to ensure the torch of freedom shines bright for generations to come,” Pence said in the announcement of his collaboration with the Young America’s Foundation.

