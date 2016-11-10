Mike Pence, the US Vice President-elect, has said he doesn't believe that smoking kills

Mike Pence, the Vice President-elect of the United States, has said that he doesn’t believe smoking kills people.

At least that’s what he wrote in an op-ed published in 2000. And he’s made no public effort to update his position since.

“Time for a quick reality check,” Pence wrote. “Despite the hysteria from the political class and the media, smoking doesn’t kill. In fact, 2 out of every three smokers does not die from a smoking related illness and 9 out of ten smokers do not contract lung cancer.”

Pence’s statistics are questionable to the point of being ludicrous, largely because we keep discovering new ways that smoking is deadly. Even so, his own statistics are worrisome. About 40 million people smoke in the US according to the CDC. One out of every three current smokers dying from a smoking-related illness would translate to about 13.3 million people dead. One out of ten smokers developing lung cancer mean 4 million sick people.

Here are the facts

Pence adds “news flash: smoking is not good for you,” which further raises the question of why he felt the need to write a piece in the first place downplaying tobacco’s dangers.

To be clear: The year 2000 was a while ago, but it also came 36 years after Surgeon General Luther Terry published his 1964 reports on the link between smoking and cancer.

Mike Pence was selected to be a stable, mainstream companion to President-elect Donald Trump, and to settle the nerves of the Republican party — apparently despite the then-candidate’s expressed wishes. Now he’s just one of the many reasons people who care about science and health are terrified of the impending presidency.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.