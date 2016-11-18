Twitter mocks selfie of Mike Pence and Republican members of Congress

A selfie taken by Mike Pence was mercilessly mocked online Thursday for its apparent lack of diversity.
The picture, tweeted out by Washington Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, showed the vice president-elect surrounded by more than 100 Republican members of the House.
Great having @mike_pence visit today! I’m excited to work with him and @realDonaldTrump to shake up the status quo in Washington, D.C. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/2xQIGs2a9Z
— CathyMcMorrisRodgers (@cathymcmorris) November 17, 2016
But social media users quickly jumped on one conspicuous detail about the picture — virtually everyone in it is white.
@cathymcmorris @RepGrothman @mike_pence @realDonaldTrump Quite a diverse crowd you have there
— Abby Reger (@AbbyLaneReger) November 17, 2016
“Shake up the status quo” by featuring only white people? Yes because white folks have never had positions of power before. @cathymcmorris
— Tauriq Moosa (@tauriqmoosa) November 17, 2016
The House GOP Twitter account published a photo of the crowd from a different angle, with a caption boldly stating, “UNIFIED.”
UNIFIED. pic.twitter.com/QqXrIClMtX
— House Republicans (@HouseGOP) November 17, 2016
That led to another round of excoriation.
????@HouseGOP pic.twitter.com/1NGWcoyuZd
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) November 17, 2016
@HouseGOP @mike_pence @SpeakerRyan @GOPLeader You guys really need a little more diversity in your party. Not one person of colour, really?
— Chewy Smith (@Chewcipher) November 17, 2016
@housegop Let me fix the contrast in that photo a little bit pic.twitter.com/OL5tnSjwny
— Liem Bahneman (@Liembo) November 17, 2016
According to Senate data, the incoming Republican House delegation includes two African-Americans, nine Latinos, two American Indians, one Asian, and 23 women. There will be 247 Republicans in the House in the next term.
The picture drew immediate comparisons to a picture House Speaker Paul Ryan took with GOP interns this summer. Like the members of Congress in Pence’s selfie, the interns in Ryan’s photo were overwhelmingly white.
Hmmm. pic.twitter.com/sWtwGI2pwi
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 17, 2016
