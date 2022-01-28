Mike Pence made clear the scale of his rift with Trump, saying he hasn’t spoken to him since last summer

Then-President Donald Trump and his VP Mike Pence. David T. Foster III-Pool/Getty Images

Mike Pence said he last spoke to Donald Trump last summer.

He pointed to the Capitol riot, calling it “difficult.” Some Trump supporters had called for Pence’s death.

But Pence said they “parted amicably,” mirroring how he recently downplayed the Capitol riot.

Former Vice President Mike Pence said he had not spoken to former President Donald Trump since last summer, revealing the extent of the rift between the pair since the Capitol riot.

When asked by Fox News’ Jesse Watters on Thursday when he last spoke to Trump, Pence said: “You know, we talked last summer. And you know I’ve said many times, it was difficult, January 6 was difficult. It was a tragic day in the life of the nation.”

He continued: “I know I did my duty under the constitution of the United States, but the president and I sat down in the days that followed that, we spoke about it, talked through it, we parted amicably.”

The days running up to the January 6, 2021, Trump and his allies pressured Pence to reject the Electoral College vote and overturn President Joe Biden’s election win.

Some of the rioters who stormed the Capitol called for Pence’s death while they were inside, chanting “hang Mike Pence.”

Pence has downplayed that experience. He recently described the event to the Christian Broadcasting Network as “one tragic day in January” and said it was being used to undermine Trump voters.