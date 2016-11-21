Mike Pence: I wasn't offended by booing at 'Hamilton'

Fox News Vice President-elect Mike Pence on ‘Fox News Sunday.’

Vice President-elect Mike Pence said he was not offended when he was booed by members of the audience while attending the musical “Hamilton” on Friday.

In an interview with “Fox News Sunday,” Pence said it was a”great, great show,” and a “real joy to be there.”

“When we arrived we heard a few boos, we heard some cheers. I nudged my kids and said, ‘That’s what freedom sounds like,'” Pence said.

After Friday’s performance, cast member Brandon Victor Nixon thanked Pence as he left the theatre and pleaded with the vice president-elect not to enact policies that discriminate against racial and ethnic minorities.

“We are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, out children, our parents or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights, sir,” Nixon said. “But we truly hope that this show has inspired you to uphold our American values and to work on behalf of all of us.”

During Sunday’s interview, the vice president-elect appeared to slightly criticise the statement, but emphasised he “wasn’t offended” by Nixon’s statement.

“I’ll leave it to others whether it was the most appropriate venue to say it,” Pence said of Nixon’s statement. “I know this is a very disappointing time for people who did not see their candidate win in a national election. I know this is a very anxious time for some people.”

Pence’s comments came just a day after President-elect Donald Trump characterised the booing as harassment, and called for the cast of ‘Hamilton’ to apologise to the vice president-elect.

Our wonderful future V.P. Mike Pence was harassed last night at the theatre by the cast of Hamilton, cameras blazing.This should not happen!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2016

The Theatre must always be a safe and special place.The cast of Hamilton was very rude last night to a very good man, Mike Pence. Apologise!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2016

