Mike Pence's plane slid off the runway in New York City

The campaign aeroplane of Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence slid off the runway at LaGuardia Airport in New York City on Thursday night.

Emergency crews responded to the incident, which occurred during heavy rain. Journalists aboard the plane quickly tweeted that there were no injuries.

The @mike_pence aeroplane, upon landing, ran off the runway at LaGuardia airport. Everyone is fine- no injuries.

**Everyone is ok, including the candidate — but the Pence campaign plane slid off runway upon landing at LaGuardia pic.twitter.com/EDG1GEjVnQ

This story is developing. Details will be added as they emerge. Refresh the page or click here for updates.

