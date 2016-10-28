Mike Pence's plane slid off the runway in New York City

Mark Abadi

The campaign aeroplane of Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence slid off the runway at LaGuardia Airport in New York City on Thursday night.

Emergency crews responded to the incident, which occurred during heavy rain. Journalists aboard the plane quickly tweeted that there were no injuries.

 

 This story is developing. Details will be added as they emerge. Refresh the page or click here for updates.

