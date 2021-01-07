Lawmakers and Mike Pence evacuated from the House of Representatives as pro-Trump rioters storm the Capitol

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Trump supporters take over the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, as the Congress works to certify the electoral college votes.

Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers were evacuated from the Capitol as pro-Trump rioters entered the building to contest the results of the presidential election.

Trump supporters breached security before the US Capitol Police put all Capitol buildings on lockdown.

A pool reporter says lawmakers were evacuated through the third floor of the Capitol building as protestors entered the second floor, where the House chamber is.

A pool reporter from inside the Capitol said press and lawmakers were evacuated out of the third floor of the building as protestors entered the second floor, where the House chamber is. Lawmakers were inside discussing the certification of the 2020 election results.

Lawmakers are being evacuated from the House, Pence has been evacuated. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 6, 2021

Video taken inside the chamber showed a door barricaded against the protestors with Capitol police at the ready with guns drawn. The chamber was cleared and some lawmakers tweeted that they were sheltering in place in their offices or had been evacuated.

UPDATE: I’ve been evacuated and I am am finding safe location. Please pray for peace in this nation. — Congresswoman Madeleine Dean (@RepDean) January 6, 2021

Photos also showed representatives wearing gas masks as they were evacuated from the building.

I am safe. We have been evacuated. Let me be clear: we will not be stopped by this lawless intimidation. pic.twitter.com/WWDJst4V1B — Rep. David Trone (@RepDavidTrone) January 6, 2021

Some lawmakers confirmed on Twitter that they were evacuated and taken to a safe location. The DC mayor also issued a 6 p.m. curfew as thousands of protestors swarmed the Capitol.

Demonstrators, at President Donald Trump’s encouragment, protested President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over Trump. Supporters listened to Trump speak outside the White House before he directed them to the Capitol, where many stormed the building.

