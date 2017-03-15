Mike Pence responds to 'absurd' accusations from Julian Assange of a White House takeover plot

Getty Mike Pence and Donald Trump.

Vice President Mike Pence responded on Tuesday to tweets from WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, denying what he called “absurd” allegations that intelligence officials are plotting a takeover the presidency.

“[Hillary] Clinton stated privately this month that she is quietly pushing for a Pence takeover,” Assange tweeted Tuesday. “She stated that Pence is predictable hence defeatable.”

Assange continued: “Two [intelligence] officials close to Pence stated privately this month that they are planning on a Pence takeover. Did not state if Pence agrees.”

Pence told conservative radio host Laura Ingraham that Assange’s allegations were “absurd” and “frankly offensive.”

“It is the greatest honour of my life to serve shoulder-to-shoulder with the 45th President of the United States,” Pence said. “To see his leadership every day, to see the compassion that he has for the American people every day.

“I would dismiss that out of hand and tell you that I’m just, I’m so excited about the progress that we’ve been made strengthening this country, protecting this country, reviving this country’s economy and all credit goes to President Donald Trump.”

Assange then responded to Pence’s remarks.

“It should be noted that both the officials close to Pence and Hillary Clinton spoke of moving towards an ‘impeachment’ not other action,” he tweeted.

Before the presidential election, Assange’s WikiLeaks released emails from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta that some say contributed to Clinton losing to Trump.

