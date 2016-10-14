Mike Pence gave an odd answer to a little girl's question about self image

Screenshot via WBNS-10TV Mike Pence interviewed on WBNS-10TV in Columbus, Ohio

Indiana Gov. Mike Pence gave a long-winded answer to a question about a little girl who said Donald Trump’s comments about women made her feel ashamed of herself.

During an interview with WBNS-TV in Columbus, Ohio, news anchor Scott Light pressed Trump’s running mate about a girl scout who visited the station during a tour and said Trump’s rhetoric about women made her “feel bad” about her body image.

“When I hear those words and I look in the mirror they make me feel bad about myself,” the girl reportedly said, according to Light.

The news anchor then asked Pence, “What would you say to that little girl?”

Pence responded with a lengthy answer that pivoted to Trump’s national-security and foreign-policy platforms:

“Well I would say to any one of my kids and any children in this country that Donald Trump and I are committed to a safer and more prosperous future for their family. The weak and feckless foreign policy that Hillary Clinton promises to continue has literally caused wider areas of the world to spin apart,” Pence said. “The rise of terrorist threats that have inspired violence here at home, and we’ve seen an erosion of law and order in our streets. And we’ve seen opportunities and jobs evaporate and even leave Ohio and leave this country. I would ay to any of our kids that if Donald Trump and I have the chance to serve in the White House that we’re going to work everyday for a stronger, safer and more prosperous America,” he continued.

The Trump campaign has been dogged by questions about the Republican nominee’s treatment of women in the wake of a 2005 video tape where he bragged about groping women.

When asked if by Anderson Cooper during the second presidential debate if Trump had ever sexually assaulted women as the audio suggested, the GOP nominee declared that he had not.

Following Trump’s denial, several women came forward with scathing accusations the real-estate mogul made unwanted sexual advances toward them in reports published in the New York Times, The Palm Beach Post and People magazine.

Trump called the reports “pure fiction” and even threatened The Times with a lawsuit if it did not retract the story and issue an apology.

