Mike Pence: Donald Trump was the real winner of the VP debate

Indiana Gov. Mike Pence wants to make the point that the winner of Tuesday night’s vice presidential debate was not himself or Sen. Tim Kaine. It was Donald Trump and his campaign proposals.

“Some people think I won, but from where I sat, I think Donald Trump won,” Pence told “Fox and Friends” on Thursday morning. “Donald Trump’s vision to make American great again really carried the day.”

When Pence appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough joked that “in the mind of Donald Trump, Donald Trump won the debate.”

Pence agreed.

“I’m very humbled when people say I won the debate, I’ll leave that to others. But I do think Donald Trump won the debate. It was Donald Trump’s visions to make America great again that I was talking about at that table,” Pence said.

The line was a clear favourite of the vice presidential nominee’s during interviews Thursday. He trotted it out in an interview on the “Today” show, and he told CNN’s Chris Cuomo that, “whatever I was able to do the other night, Donald Trump won the debate.”

For his part, the Republican presidential nominee agreed.

“Last night, America also got to look firsthand at my judgment — and that was judgment,” Trump said during a campaign event in Nevada on Wednesday. “You know you need judgment for people, for deals.”

While many instant polls declared the Indiana governor the clear winner of the vice presidential debate, Democrats and some fact-checkers criticised Pence for denying and attempting to avoid defending Trump’s most controversial policy positions and statements.

