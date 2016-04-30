Indiana's governor started off his endorsement of Ted Cruz with lengthy praise of Donald Trump

Indiana Gov. Mike Pence opened up his big endorsement of Sen. Ted Cruz by praising Donald Trump at length in a radio interview.

He told WIBC in Indianapolis that he “particularly” wanted “to commend Donald Trump, who I think has given voice to the frustration of millions of working Americans.”

Pence also voiced his pleasure with Trump’s focus on Carrier, which has announced controversial plans to move many jobs in its Indiana plant to Mexico.

The Indiana governor then announced his endorsement of Cruz.

“I really admire the way Ted Cruz has been willing to stand up for taxpayers,” he said.

The endorsement of Indiana’s chief executive was a significant get for Cruz, who is trailing Trump by an average of more than 6 points in the must-win state.

Pence did say, though, that he’d work “his heart out” to help any of the three GOP candidates — including his neighbouring governor, John Kasich of Ohio — should they become the GOP nominee this summer.

Listen to Pence’s endorsement below:

Indiana Gov. Mike Pence commends Donald Trump but endorses Ted Cruz https://t.co/y9exGSXSAk https://t.co/2Ju8tgbeg7 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 29, 2016

Mike Pence: “I really admire the way Ted Cruz has been willing to stand up for taxpayers” https://t.co/y9exGSXSAk https://t.co/FTAad7boiZ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 29, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.