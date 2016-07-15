Mike Pence once tweeted a brutal assessment of Donald Trump's proposed Muslim ban

Mike Pence, the Indiana governor who is now widely expected to be named as Donald Trump’s running mate Friday, once strongly rebuked one of the Manhattan billionaire’s most controversial policy positions.

“Calls to ban Muslims from entering the U.S. are offensive and unconstitutional,” he tweeted in December after Trump initially outlined his proposal to indefinitely suspend all Muslim immigration into the country.

Trump has since slightly backed away from the position in recent weeks.

Calls to ban Muslims from entering the U.S. are offensive and unconstitutional.

— Governor Mike Pence (@GovPenceIN) December 8, 2015

It wasn’t the only area where Pence’s tweets contradicted major positions championed by Trump.

The Indiana Republican has also come out in favour of the Trans-Pacific Partnership — and free trade as a whole.

“I urge IN [Indiana] Congressional Delegation to support Trade Promotion Authority & trade agreements for IN biz/econ,” he posted last year.

“Trade means jobs, but trade also means security,” he wrote in September 2014. “The time has come for all of us to urge the swift adoption of the Trans Pacific Partnership.”

Trump has taken a strong anti-trade position on the campaign trail, insisting not only that TPP should not be ratified by Congress, but also that the North American Free Trade Agreement should be repealed.

#LETTER: I urge IN Congressional Delegation to support Trade Promotion Authority & trade agreements for IN biz/econ: http://t.co/WJkMwzE3WI — Governor Mike Pence (@GovPenceIN) April 10, 2015

Trade means jobs, but trade also means security. The time has come for all of us to urge the swift adoption of the Trans Pacific Partnership

— Governor Mike Pence (@GovPenceIN) September 8, 2014

