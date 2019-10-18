Vice President Mike Pence announces cease-fire agreement with Turkey in Syria

Pool Photo via AP Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and US President Donald Trump shake hands prior to their meeting in New York, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017.

Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday announced the US had brokered a five-day cease-fire agreement with Turkey, after it launched a military offensive against Kurdish forces in northeast Syria earlier this month.

President Donald Trump said on Twitter that he had “great news” and thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu disputed Pence’s characterization of a cease-fire, and instead, said it was merely a “pause” until Kurdish forces vacated the area.

Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday announced the US had brokered a five-day cease-fire with Turkey, after it launched a military offensive against US-backed Kurdish forces in northeast Syria earlier this month.

The US will be working with the People’s Protection Units (YPG), a Kurdish-majority militia, to ensure an “orderly withdrawal” from a safe zone, Pence said. The safe zone is a 20-mile border area that Turkey hopes will be free of Kurdish control, and plans to stage two million Syrian refugees currently living in Turkey.

Upon completion of the withdrawal from the Turkish-deemed safe zone, the country is expected to agree to a permanent cease-fire agreement, Pence added.

“Let me say this also includes an agreement by Turkey to engage in no military action against the community of Kobani,” Pence said in a press conference. “And, in addition, the United States and Turkey have both mutually committed to a peaceful resolution and future for the safe zone, working on an international basis to ensure that peace and security defines this border region with Syria.”

President Donald Trump praised the decision as “great news” and “an amazing outcome.”

“Millions of lives will be saved,” Trump said in a tweet, adding that he thanked Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo travelled to Turkey this week to express concerns over Turkey’s offensive in Syria. Numerous reports of civilian casualties and ISIS prisoner breakouts emerged in the wake of the fight between the Kurds and Turkish-backed militants.

Erdogan is scheduled to meet Trump at the White House in mid-November.

Earlier this week, Trump condemned the Turkish assault in Syria and threatened to “totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey.” The Trump administration followed up by levying sanctions against Turkish officials and increased steel tariffs exports to 50%.

Pence announced that no new sanctions against Turkey will be imposed, and that the previous sanctions will be withdrawn once a permanent cease-fire is in effect.

Attacks by Turkish forces and their partners in northeast Syria have so far killed numerous Kurdish fighters and civilians. Turkey has long cited the Kurdish People’s Protection Units, or YPG, and the majority-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces as terrorist threats.

Although estimates of civilian casualties vary widely, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it believed 72 people were killed, according to The Wall Street Journal. The deaths come after US troops were withdrawn from the area, a decision Trump said was based on his committment to limit the US’s military presence in the Middle East.

