Mike Pence went to see 'Hamilton' and got booed

Bryan Logan
Mike pence hamiltonScreenshot via TwitterA view of Vice President-elect Mike Pence and staffers settling in for a performance of ‘Hamilton.’

Vice President-elect Mike Pence went to see a performance of the musical, “Hamilton” on Friday night and was promptly booed by the crowd after entering the theatre, according to multiple reports on social media.

The musical, written by actor and lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda, gets people thinking about race, history, and theatre in ways they’re probably not used to. It also educates audiences about an important a piece of American history through rap and hip-hop.

There a number of reasons that might explain why Pence was booed — not the least of which is that the US is fresh off a bitter presidential election. But there are a few other potential reasons, like Pence’s documented views on LGBTQ and womens’ rights.

Allow Twitter to explain:

There was a bit of applause shade as well:

NOW WATCH: How to move to Canada and become a Canadian citizen

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.