Mike Pence went to see 'Hamilton' and got booed

Screenshot via Twitter A view of Vice President-elect Mike Pence and staffers settling in for a performance of ‘Hamilton.’

Vice President-elect Mike Pence went to see a performance of the musical, “Hamilton” on Friday night and was promptly booed by the crowd after entering the theatre, according to multiple reports on social media.

The musical, written by actor and lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda, gets people thinking about race, history, and theatre in ways they’re probably not used to. It also educates audiences about an important a piece of American history through rap and hip-hop.

There a number of reasons that might explain why Pence was booed — not the least of which is that the US is fresh off a bitter presidential election. But there are a few other potential reasons, like Pence’s documented views on LGBTQ and womens’ rights.

Allow Twitter to explain:

Theoretically, politicians shouldn’t get booed when they go to a play, but theoretically politicians shouldn’t engage in homophobia either

— Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) November 19, 2016

*Mike Pence wants to electrocute gay kids straight* *Mike Pence gets booed at Hamilton* “Well that’s just disrespectful”

— Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) November 19, 2016

Two things you need to understand about Mike Pence getting booed at Hamilton tonight. 1) Most attendees aren’t NYCers. 2) He deserves it. >

— Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) November 19, 2016

There was a bit of applause shade as well:

Another theatergoer w/ Pence at “Hamilton” tells me there was “massive, extended applause at ‘Immigrants, we get the job done'” line

— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 19, 2016

