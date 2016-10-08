POLL: Mike Pence is now the 2020 Republican frontrunner

A Friday poll from Politico/Morning Consult found that, following Indiana Gov. Mike Pence’s performance in Tuesday’s vice presidential debate, Donald Trump’s running mate is now the 2020 Republican frontrunner.

Respondents were asked who they would choose as their top choice for the Republican nomination in the 2020 election if Trump were to lose. Pence came out on top with 22% of Republicans selecting him as the top choice for president.

Second place ended in a relative tie between Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan, with each garnering 13% of GOP support. Next was Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas with 12% support, followed by Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida with 8% and Ohio Gov. John Kasich with 7%.

Rounding out the list was the “other” category with 4% and Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas with 1%.

Respondents were also asked if Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton were to lose the election, who they would want to represent the party in the 2020 election. Coming in as the top choice was Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts with 28% of Democrats polled selecting her.

Next up was Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, Clinton’s running mate who just faced off with Pence in Tuesday’s vice presidential debate. He received 16% of the support among Democrats. The next choice was Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey with 9%, followed by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo with 8%. Democratic respondents who selected “other” also totaled 8%.

