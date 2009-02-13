Mike Ovitz's Daughter Launches Eponymous Clothing Line

Mike Ovitz’s daughter Kimberly has launched an eponymous clothing line.

She told W. magazine why she was unafraid to use her infamous last name, “I was finally confident enough to say, ‘This is my last name, I’m going to use it.’ People will have preconceived notions, but my clothes will back it up.”

Indeed, the decision will probably help sales of Kim’s clothes. Her younger buyers probably won’t even know who Mike Ovitz is and those who do will probably pay more attention to her because of her famous lineage.

