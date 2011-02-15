Mike O'Rourke Going To Hedge Fund Marshall Wace

Last night we learned that BTIG’s Mike O’Rourke was leaving the firm, and discontinuing his widely-read Bedtime With BTIG.



Some were wondering whether he’d be writing another daily note as his new shop.

Sadly, he won’t, as we have learned.

He’s going to be in the US office of UK hedge fund group Marshall Wace, and there will be no equivalent of Bedtime With BTIG.

Click here for our interview with O’Rourke from last year.

