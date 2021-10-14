Billionaire Mike Novogratz wants to turn tattoos into NFTs – and he’s asking Twitter for ideas about his own tattoo

Mike Novogratz is one of the most high-profile bitcoin investors. Getty Images

Cryptocurrency billionaire Mike Novogratz took to Twitter to seek advice on what tattoo he should get.

The Galaxy Digital CEO said he is meeting with an artist to discuss how to turn her craft into NFTs.

Novogratz has been consistent with his bullish views on NFTs.

Cryptocurrency billionaire Mike Novogratz on Wednesday had a late-night thought that he shared with his 376,000 Twitter followers: If he were to get a tattoo, what should he get?

The CEO of Galaxy Digital took to the social media platform to tease an upcoming meeting he has about non-fungible tokens.

“I’m feeling a tattoo urge coming,” Novogratz tweeted. “Meeting a bad ass artist on Friday to talk about turning her craft into NFTs. She said she would ink me. What should I get?”

Among the suggestions were tatoos of the bitcoin logo and a shogun samurai. MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor also chimed in though not with a design idea. The bitcoin bull simply commented: “#Bitcoin is forever…”

NFTs are digital representations of artwork, sports cards, or other collectibles tied to a blockchain. They have surged in popularity this year, with major players such as FTX and Coinbase launching their own marketplaces.

Novogratz has been consistent with his bullish views on NFTs. In April this year, the billionaire said NFTs could be worn like jewelry thanks to augmented reality. Passersby, he added, would be able to see it through their AR glasses.

Tattoos are also not new to Novogratz. On December 20, the entrepreneur-investor shared a photo of himself with a fresh tattoo, which commemorated bitcoin going “to the moon” when the digital asset, back then, broke record prices.