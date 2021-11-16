Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital pushes US listing to 1st quarter of 2022

Mike Novogratz. Getty Images/Getty Images for Friends of Hudson River Park

Galaxy Digital Holdings is delaying its US listing to the first quarter of 2022 from the fourth quarter.

The crypto asset management firm said it is also expecting to close its acquisition of BitGo by then.

Galaxy trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, after making its debut in 2018 via reverse takeover.

Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell.

Galaxy Digital Holdings, the crypto investment management firm of billionaire Mike Novogratz, is delaying its US listing to the first quarter of 2022 instead of the fourth quarter this year as initially planned, the firm announced.

The company didn’t give a reason for the delay. Galaxy trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, after making its debut in 2018 when it merged with a local crypto startup via a reverse takeover.

The New York-based firm also said it is expecting to close the acquisition of BitGo by then. BitGo is a digital asset infrastructure provider startup that it bought for $US1.2 ($AU2) billion in cash and stock in May, the first billion-dollar deal in the crypto industry.

The announcements came as Galaxy reported results for its third quarter that ended in September. Net comprehensive income surged to $US517 ($AU707) million from $US42 ($AU57) million in the same period last year as its coins appreciated.

As of September 30, Galaxy held about $US555.2 ($AU759) million of bitcoin and $US261.4 ($AU357) million of ether. It also was managing $US3.2 ($AU4) billion in assets as of October.

“Our organic growth demonstrates our continued ability to capitalize on opportunities, said Novogratz, founder and CEO of Galaxy, in a statement.

The billionaire is one of the more prominent voices in the digital asset space, often touting the benefits and use cases of cryptos, while blasting critics such as JPMorgan top boss Jamie Dimon and Senator Elizabeth Warren. He also at one point claimed that crypto makes up 85% of his wealth.