Mike Murphy Handicaps The GOP Field

Photo: Courtesy of The Daily Show

Mike Murphy has been a leading Republican campaign consultant for many years. He’s worked for numerous GOP luminaries, most famously for John McCain’s 20000 presidential primary campaign.Smart, savvy and funny, he’s a media favourite who gives great quote. He handicapped the 2012 GOP field for The Washington Post‘s Ruth Marcus recently. Here are some excerpts:



Mitt Romney: “Weak front-runner. But as others drop out, he becomes a stronger front-runner. His problems are all real, but he may be a little over-underrated, if you know what I mean. He may not be as vulnerable as the conventional wisdom thinks.”

Mike Huckabee: “Formidable. Don’t know if he can really scale up his operation, though. He couldn’t last time. He’s kind of a one-man band. The one thing Huckabee had going for him in the last campaign is he never got the hard look that a front-runner receives. There’s a Faulknerian whiff there that will get more examination if he runs.”

Donald Trump: “Mental case. Side show. Half-life for 45 more days.”

Haley Barbour: “More campaign manager than candidate. Unknown how well he’ll do. Great operative. I know Haley could run a winning presidential campaign, just don’t know if he’s the candidate. BBQ / Twang-factor could be too high for general-election voters.”

You can read his entire review of the field here.

