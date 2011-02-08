Mike Munchak Is The New Coach Of The Tennessee Titans

After firing long-time head coach Jeff Fisher 10 days ago, the Tennessee Titans have chosen Mike Munchak to be his successor.



Munchak, 50, has served as the Titans’ offensive line coach for the past 14 years. Despite a 6-10 record this season, the Titans still were willing to promote from within.

Munchak has only worked for the Titans and was a star lineman for the team in the 1980s. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001.

The Titans also interviewed Giants defensive coordinator Perry Fewell and Falcons offensive coordinator Mike Mularkey.

