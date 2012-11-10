The Man Who Tracked Down Bin Laden Reported To Be New Head Of CIA

Photo: U.S. Federal Government

With David Petraeus stepping down as CIA Director after reports of an extra-marital affair, we’re seeing reports that Mike Morell, currently deputy C.I.A. director, will take the job on an interim basis.Morell’s official bio is here, but it doesn’t mention one key thing — his role in tracking Osama bin Laden.



In a Vanity Fair article about the decision to kill bin Laden, Mark Bowdon described Morell as “the head of the C.I.A.’s bin Laden team”.

The article also states that Morell “had been personally involved in the flawed analysis of Saddam’s weapons capability”, and was told the president he was only 60 per cent sure the Al Qaeda leader was actually living in the Pakistani property.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.