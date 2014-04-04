R.E.M.'s Bassist Reacts To Breaking David Letterman's Retirement News On Twitter

Tonight, David Letterman will announce his retirement from “The Late Show” on CBS.

However, before the announcement aired on TV, R.E.M. bassist Mike Mills broke the news on Twitter.

When asked backstage about beating CBS to the big reveal, Mills said he imagined everyone was sharing the news on social media.

“I didn’t want to blow Dave’s announcement, but I figured there’s 300 people in the audience that are probably all tweeting the same thing so I figured it was all right,” said Mills.

Mills also recalled his first time on Letterman was when he was on NBC in 1983.

Watch the clip below:

