Mike Miller Is The Heat's Real Problem

Photo: Flickr/Keith Allison

Last night, the Miami Heat lost again, this time to the Thunder after a first half that was positively breathtaking—highlights for days and great contributions from LeBron, Wade, and Bosh.Then things fell apart, the Thunder locked Miami down, and suddenly, OKC had to be taken seriously as one of the league’s elite teams.



That’s an over-simplification, but it was yet another grim reminder that all was not right in Heat-ville, and may never be.

There’s plenty of blame to go around, and we’ve certainly heard more than enough of it, even when the next day, Miami does something to shut down doubters. What hasn’t quite panned out, though, is Mike Miller.

Signed this summer with what little free agent flexibility the team really had to work with, he was meant to provide a deadly outside shooter, as well as versatility handling the ball, making plays, and even rebounding. It’s not a stretch to say that, if the Big Three made the Heat terrifying, the addition of Miller could have made them into something complicated, new, and multi-dimensional.

Alas, it hasn’t happened. From ESPN.com:

At the rate of nearly $30 million to be paid over five seasons, the Miami Heat got exactly this amount of production Wednesday night from premier shooting specialist Mike Miller:

Three shot attempts. One made basket. Zero-for-two from 3-point range. Four fouls. Two points. Seventeen minutes, 52 seconds of playing time.

That’s the most troubling thing about Miller: He’s not even providing the bare minimum of what he’s supposed to. Forget the fourth multi-tooled Heatle. They’re over-paying for a failed role player.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.